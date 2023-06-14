Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) was $71.11 for the day, up 0.07% from the previous closing price of $71.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1837096 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on June 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $67 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Banon Shay sold 150,000 shares for $70.24 per share. The transaction valued at 10,535,649 led to the insider holds 7,943,854 shares of the business.

Banon Shay sold 151,994 shares of ESTC for $10,704,223 on Jun 09. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 8,093,854 shares after completing the transaction at $70.43 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kulkarni Ashutosh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,708 shares for $70.41 each. As a result, the insider received 753,947 and left with 332,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.92B and an Enterprise Value of 6.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $91.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.03.

Shares Statistics:

ESTC traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.04M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of May 30, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 3.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $286M to a low estimate of $281.6M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V.’s year-ago sales were $250.08M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.