enCore Energy Corp. (EU) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, enCore Energy Corp.’s stock clocked out at $2.56, down -6.91% from its previous closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104363 shares were traded. EU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EU now has a Market Capitalization of 392.23M and an Enterprise Value of 434.82M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EU has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4138.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EU traded 407.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 764.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.00M. Insiders hold about 4.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EU as of May 30, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 686.28k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.