Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) was $3.12 for the day, up 1.30% from the previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771769 shares were traded. ENIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.74.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENIC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.30B and an Enterprise Value of 6.28B. As of this moment, Enel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENIC has reached a high of $3.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8536, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2027.

Shares Statistics:

ENIC traded an average of 907.99K shares per day over the past three months and 745.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 496.65M. Shares short for ENIC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 651.97k on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ENIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.35. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.08.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $24.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $24.12 and a low estimate of $24.12, while EPS last year was -$8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $40.2, with high estimates of $40.2 and low estimates of $40.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $350.1 and $217.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $283.6. EPS for the following year is $294.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $355.1 and $233.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Enel Chile S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96B, down -27.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.