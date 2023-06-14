Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Stocks Reach New Highs at $32.15 During Trading Session

After finishing at $31.92 in the prior trading day, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) closed at $32.15, up 0.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1725509 shares were traded. NVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on August 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $46 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Yu Howard H sold 10,016 shares for $37.90 per share. The transaction valued at 379,606 led to the insider holds 45,865 shares of the business.

Yu Howard H sold 657 shares of NVST for $24,013 on Nov 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,106 shares after completing the transaction at $36.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVST now has a Market Capitalization of 5.26B and an Enterprise Value of 6.21B. As of this moment, Envista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVST has reached a high of $43.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.64M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.62% stake in the company. Shares short for NVST as of May 30, 2023 were 11.36M with a Short Ratio of 11.36M, compared to 10.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.94% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $661.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $675M to a low estimate of $646.05M. As of the current estimate, Envista Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $645.8M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.99M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $667.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $646.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.