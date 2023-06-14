Examining BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) closed at $61.69 up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $61.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2181337 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 356.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Desroches Jeff sold 7,059 shares for $77.09 per share. The transaction valued at 544,149 led to the insider holds 84,822 shares of the business.

Desroches Jeff sold 1,716 shares of BJ for $128,408 on Feb 13. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 91,881 shares after completing the transaction at $74.83 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Eddy Robert W., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,862 shares for $71.67 each. As a result, the insider received 205,130 and left with 175,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BJ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.29B and an Enterprise Value of 11.33B. As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJ has reached a high of $80.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BJ has traded an average of 1.92M shares per day and 2.9M over the past ten days. A total of 133.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BJ as of May 30, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 3.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.02 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.36B to a low estimate of $4.87B. As of the current estimate, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.1B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.92B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.93B and the low estimate is $20.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.