Examining FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) closed at $19.06 down -2.90% from its previous closing price of $19.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1512179 shares were traded. FSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Sandler Elizabeth bought 1,200 shares for $19.63 per share. The transaction valued at 23,556 led to the insider holds 5,840 shares of the business.

Hopkins Jerel A bought 556 shares of FSK for $9,699 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 6,384 shares after completing the transaction at $17.45 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Goldstein Richard I, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,085 shares for $18.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,235 and bolstered with 31,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSK now has a Market Capitalization of 5.51B. As of this moment, FS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSK has reached a high of $22.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FSK has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 280.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.57M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.85% stake in the company. Shares short for FSK as of May 30, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 5.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FSK is 2.56, from 2.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.50. The current Payout Ratio is 819.57% for FSK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.16 and $2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.28 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $447.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $452M to a low estimate of $441.26M. As of the current estimate, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $379M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $446.87M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $463.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.