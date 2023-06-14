Examining J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)’s cash flow and debt position

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) closed the day trading at $169.76 up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $168.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690002 shares were traded. JBHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $171.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JBHT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 338.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 159.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Kuhlow John sold 3,500 shares for $176.05 per share. The transaction valued at 616,180 led to the insider holds 9,911 shares of the business.

McGee Eric sold 1,200 shares of JBHT for $210,360 on Apr 28. The EVP Highway Services now owns 1,210 shares after completing the transaction at $175.30 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Field Darren P., who serves as the EVP and President Intermodal of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $182.30 each. As a result, the insider received 455,750 and left with 14,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBHT now has a Market Capitalization of 17.60B and an Enterprise Value of 18.78B. As of this moment, J.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBHT has reached a high of $200.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JBHT traded about 727.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JBHT traded about 712.01k shares per day. A total of 103.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBHT as of May 30, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 2.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Dividends & Splits

JBHT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.68, up from 1.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for JBHT, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.27 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9 and $7.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.4. EPS for the following year is $9.56, with 23 analysts recommending between $10.1 and $8.93.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $3.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.17B. As of the current estimate, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.84B, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.47B, a decrease of -8.60% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.21B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.81B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.72B and the low estimate is $13.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.