EXEL (Exelixis Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) closed the day trading at $19.20 up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $19.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3861034 shares were traded. EXEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXEL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Hessekiel Jeffrey sold 38,930 shares for $20.01 per share. The transaction valued at 778,989 led to the insider holds 582,435 shares of the business.

WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L sold 15,300 shares of EXEL for $254,133 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 317,467 shares after completing the transaction at $16.61 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Hessekiel Jeffrey, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of the company, sold 77,860 shares for $17.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,333,742 and left with 527,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXEL now has a Market Capitalization of 6.25B and an Enterprise Value of 5.13B. As of this moment, Exelixis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXEL has reached a high of $22.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXEL traded about 2.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXEL traded about 2.66M shares per day. A total of 324.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.46M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXEL as of May 30, 2023 were 7.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 6.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $446.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $461.2M to a low estimate of $415M. As of the current estimate, Exelixis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $419.43M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $469.36M, an increase of 14.00% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $489.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $433M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.