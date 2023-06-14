Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) was $5.55 for the day, up 2.59% from the previous closing price of $5.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2220162 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FATE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Redmile Group, LLC bought 256,639 shares for $6.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,586,029 led to the insider holds 13,135,758 shares of the business.

Redmile Group, LLC bought 20,000 shares of FATE for $119,800 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 12,879,119 shares after completing the transaction at $5.99 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Chu Yu-Waye, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,532 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 16,648 and left with 140,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FATE now has a Market Capitalization of 532.26M and an Enterprise Value of 230.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.33.

Shares Statistics:

FATE traded an average of 2.59M shares per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FATE as of May 30, 2023 were 29.12M with a Short Ratio of 29.12M, compared to 28.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.59% and a Short% of Float of 37.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$2, with 21 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$3.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.6M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.55M, an estimated decrease of -70.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $960k, a decrease of -93.60% less than the figure of -$70.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.3M, down -30.50% from the average estimate.