FinVolution Group (FINV) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) closed at $4.52 in the last session, up 1.57% from day before closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684900 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FINV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.08 from $5.68 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FINV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 184.22M. As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0080, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6166.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FINV traded on average about 812.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 671.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 282.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.38M. Insiders hold about 21.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of May 30, 2023 were 629.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 524.25k on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FINV is 0.21, which was 1.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 33.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.