First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $14.17, up 2.16% from its previous closing price of $13.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580754 shares were traded. FCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FCF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CHARLEY RAY T bought 3,900 shares for $12.85 per share. The transaction valued at 50,115 led to the insider holds 325,074 shares of the business.

CHARLEY RAY T bought 8,000 shares of FCF for $104,240 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 321,174 shares after completing the transaction at $13.03 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, CHARLEY RAY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $13.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,040 and bolstered with 313,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCF has reached a high of $16.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FCF traded 807.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 619.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.79M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FCF as of May 30, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.49, FCF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for FCF, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $123.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $125M to a low estimate of $121.67M. As of the current estimate, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $98.17M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.64M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.32M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $496.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $484.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $490.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.93M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.35M and the low estimate is $480.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.