Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) closed at $1.82 in the last session, down -7.14% from day before closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571553 shares were traded. FRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRGE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Rodriques Kelly sold 50,202 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 76,508 led to the insider holds 6,065,442 shares of the business.

Rodriques Kelly sold 19,466 shares of FRGE for $30,881 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,115,644 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Rodriques Kelly, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 64,018 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider received 107,723 and left with 6,135,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRGE now has a Market Capitalization of 341.12M and an Enterprise Value of 172.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has reached a high of $12.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5108, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8016.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRGE traded on average about 282.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 517.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 171.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.16M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGE as of May 30, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.86M to a low estimate of $15.7M. As of the current estimate, Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.64M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.08M, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.38M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.5M and the low estimate is $91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.