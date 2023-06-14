Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) closed at $70.49 in the last session, up 0.93% from day before closing price of $69.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4759778 shares were traded. FTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 86.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $66 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Jensen Keith sold 24,710 shares for $68.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,684,842 led to the insider holds 4,572 shares of the business.

Perche Patrice sold 7,535 shares of FTNT for $529,290 on May 22. The Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. now owns 25,730 shares after completing the transaction at $70.24 per share. On May 18, another insider, Jensen Keith, who serves as the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 5,050 shares for $68.23 each. As a result, the insider received 344,568 and left with 4,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTNT now has a Market Capitalization of 55.35B and an Enterprise Value of 53.46B. As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7049.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $71.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTNT traded on average about 4.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 783.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.43M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of May 30, 2023 were 12.72M with a Short Ratio of 12.72M, compared to 11.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 31 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 34 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 29 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Fortinet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, an increase of 23.00% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $6.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.