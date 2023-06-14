Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) closed at $14.11 in the last session, down -0.28% from day before closing price of $14.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704961 shares were traded. FBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FBRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when ORTALE BUFORD H bought 2,000 shares for $18.40 per share. The transaction valued at 36,800 led to the insider holds 7,900 shares of the business.

ORTALE BUFORD H bought 3,000 shares of FBRT for $35,310 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, ORTALE BUFORD H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $19.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,120 and bolstered with 5,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBRT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 5.14B. As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBRT has reached a high of $15.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FBRT traded on average about 333.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 408.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FBRT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FBRT is 1.42, which was 1.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $67.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.24M to a low estimate of $53M. As of the current estimate, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.72M, an estimated increase of 69.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.77M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $69.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.45M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.65M, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $274.8M and the low estimate is $204.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.