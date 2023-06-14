Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) closed at $31.55 down -0.82% from its previous closing price of $31.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805840 shares were traded. FTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Frontdoor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTDR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.58B and an Enterprise Value of 2.86B. As of this moment, Frontdoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTDR has reached a high of $33.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTDR has traded an average of 966.92K shares per day and 769.46k over the past ten days. A total of 81.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.20M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.04% stake in the company. Shares short for FTDR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 3.97M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $510.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $515M to a low estimate of $493M. As of the current estimate, Frontdoor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $487M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.77M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $508M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $483M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.