Gogo Inc. (GOGO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) closed at $16.95 in the last session, down -0.35% from day before closing price of $17.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584625 shares were traded. GOGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $14 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOGO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.19B and an Enterprise Value of 2.78B. As of this moment, Gogo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOGO has reached a high of $19.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOGO traded on average about 478.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 613.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGO as of May 30, 2023 were 4.66M with a Short Ratio of 4.66M, compared to 4.29M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $103.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.3M to a low estimate of $102.15M. As of the current estimate, Gogo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.84M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.31M, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $439.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $404.07M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $490.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519.1M and the low estimate is $460.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.