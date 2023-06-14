Guess’ Inc. (GES) Shares Rise by 0.38% to Close at $20.94

As of close of business last night, Guess’ Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.94, up 0.38% from its previous closing price of $20.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876197 shares were traded. GES stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Weinswig Deborah sold 20,000 shares for $20.67 per share. The transaction valued at 413,466 led to the insider holds 26,069 shares of the business.

CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares of GES for $166,000 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 199,552 shares after completing the transaction at $16.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. As of this moment, Guess”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $24.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GES traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of May 30, 2023 were 7.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.52M, compared to 6.84M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.04% and a Short% of Float of 28.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, GES has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48. The current Payout Ratio is 34.79% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 3 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $638.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $642M to a low estimate of $636M. As of the current estimate, Guess’ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $642.69M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.