Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) closed at $6.11 down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648677 shares were traded. HT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hersha Hospitality Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Hutchison Thomas J III bought 5,000 shares for $8.56 per share. The transaction valued at 42,800 led to the insider holds 151,319 shares of the business.

Gillespie Michael R sold 10,000 shares of HT for $85,000 on Dec 30. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Gillespie Michael R, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 29,887 shares for $8.45 each. As a result, the insider received 252,445 and left with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HT now has a Market Capitalization of 243.64M and an Enterprise Value of 699.01M. As of this moment, Hersha’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HT has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HT has traded an average of 689.77K shares per day and 352.9k over the past ten days. A total of 39.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.33M. Insiders hold about 20.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 937.8k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HT is 0.20, from 0.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.43% for HT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 22, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $98.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $101.52M to a low estimate of $92.32M. As of the current estimate, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s year-ago sales were $123.29M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.82M, a decrease of -11.90% over than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.61M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $372.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.87M, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389.29M and the low estimate is $361.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.