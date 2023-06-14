High and low EPS estimates for THOR Industries Inc. (THO)’s current quarter

The price of THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) closed at $96.12 in the last session, up 3.67% from day before closing price of $92.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575614 shares were traded. THO stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at THO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 20,000 shares for $72.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,450,000 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

WOELFER W. TODD bought 1,225 shares of THO for $99,899 on Jul 12. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 70,325 shares after completing the transaction at $81.55 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 228,000 and bolstered with 133,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.12B and an Enterprise Value of 6.42B. As of this moment, THOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $105.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, THO traded on average about 629.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 986.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.42M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.31% stake in the company. Shares short for THO as of May 30, 2023 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.48M, compared to 5.99M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.28% and a Short% of Float of 10.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for THO is 1.80, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02. The current Payout Ratio is 16.80% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $5.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.88 and $5.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.16. EPS for the following year is $7.25, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $6.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.62B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, THOR Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.82B, an estimated decrease of -36.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, down -33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.86B and the low estimate is $9.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.