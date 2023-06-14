High and low EPS estimates for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)’s current quarter

The price of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed at $3.15 in the last session, up 1.77% from day before closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744352 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TIGR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 479.26M and an Enterprise Value of 136.35M. As of this moment, UP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6953.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TIGR traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.48M. Insiders hold about 22.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of May 30, 2023 were 5.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.45M, compared to 6.3M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $44.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.65M to a low estimate of $44.65M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $53.48M, an estimated decrease of -16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.18M, a decrease of -20.30% less than the figure of -$16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.18M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $271M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $225.37M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $303M and the low estimate is $294M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.