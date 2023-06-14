HLN (Haleon plc): Time to Pay Attention?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2073693 shares were traded. HLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Haleon plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLN now has a Market Capitalization of 36.87B and an Enterprise Value of 49.18B. As of this moment, Haleon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLN has reached a high of $9.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLN has traded an average of 4.36M shares per day and 2.34M over the past ten days. A total of 4.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.84B. Insiders hold about 6.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HLN as of May 30, 2023 were 14.32M with a Short Ratio of 14.32M, compared to 15.76M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HLN is 0.12, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%.