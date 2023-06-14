I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Carter’s Inc. (CRI).

As of close of business last night, Carter’s Inc.’s stock clocked out at $67.86, up 1.13% from its previous closing price of $67.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851818 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 235,969 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares of CRI for $1,903,781 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 380,162 shares after completing the transaction at $75.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, D’Emilio Julie, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 33,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 3.53B. As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $86.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRI traded 797.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 886.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.60M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.32% stake in the company. Shares short for CRI as of May 30, 2023 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 3.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 9.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.00, CRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The current Payout Ratio is 47.95% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.96. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.26 and $5.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $600.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $620M to a low estimate of $589.97M. As of the current estimate, Carter’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $700.7M, an estimated decrease of -14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $786.73M, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $769.75M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.