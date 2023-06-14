I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT).

As of close of business last night, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.26, up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713719 shares were traded. GPMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPMT now has a Market Capitalization of 267.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPMT has reached a high of $10.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPMT traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 736.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPMT as of May 30, 2023 were 971.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 891.3k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, GPMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.14.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $21.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.5M to a low estimate of $20.4M. As of the current estimate, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.93M, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.36M, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.72M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.2M and the low estimate is $85.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.