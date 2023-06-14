iBio Inc. (IBIO) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) closed at $0.75 up 3.16% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0230 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4941638 shares were traded. IBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7307.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iBio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 29, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Brenner Martin sold 4,182 shares for $0.94 per share. The transaction valued at 3,910 led to the insider holds 257,595 shares of the business.

Brenner Martin sold 4,382 shares of IBIO for $5,258 on Apr 24. The insider now owns 261,777 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Brenner Martin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,213 shares for $2.13 each. As a result, the insider received 11,112 and left with 216,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 12.24M and an Enterprise Value of 23.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $16.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1144.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IBIO has traded an average of 611.00K shares per day and 965.1k over the past ten days. A total of 13.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of May 30, 2023 were 888.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 962.73k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.42 and a low estimate of -$3.42, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.57 and -$5.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.57. EPS for the following year is -$2.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.4 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38M, down -79.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800k and the low estimate is $800k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.