In spite of UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) was $28.76 for the day, down -1.24% from the previous closing price of $29.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2431889 shares were traded. UGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of UGI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Perreault Roger bought 3,565 shares for $27.98 per share. The transaction valued at 99,749 led to the insider holds 41,125 shares of the business.

HERMANCE FRANK S sold 12,750 shares of UGI for $495,210 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 465,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.84 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Gaudiosi Monica M, who serves as the VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $35.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,648,250 and left with 61,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UGI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.02B and an Enterprise Value of 13.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -623.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGI has reached a high of $43.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.56.

Shares Statistics:

UGI traded an average of 1.82M shares per day over the past three months and 2.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.38M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UGI as of May 30, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 3.95M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.44, UGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 27.59% for UGI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, UGI Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated decrease of -15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -10.90% over than the figure of -$15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.52B and the low estimate is $9.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.