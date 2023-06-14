In the case of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL), what’s next?

After finishing at $40.96 in the prior trading day, Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) closed at $40.89, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015811 shares were traded. ROL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 180.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Krause Kenneth D. sold 12,000 shares for $40.78 per share. The transaction valued at 489,360 led to the insider holds 82,764 shares of the business.

Rollins Timothy Curtis sold 17,982 shares of ROL for $744,827 on May 17. The 10% Owner now owns 138,964 shares after completing the transaction at $41.42 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Wilson John F, who serves as the VICE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 40,499 shares for $42.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,719,183 and left with 743,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROL now has a Market Capitalization of 20.15B and an Enterprise Value of 20.38B. As of this moment, Rollins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROL has reached a high of $43.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 492.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 242.15M. Insiders hold about 44.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ROL as of May 30, 2023 were 9.01M with a Short Ratio of 9.01M, compared to 8.37M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ROL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.46, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98. The current Payout Ratio is 58.90% for ROL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 10, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $803.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $813.3M to a low estimate of $795.4M. As of the current estimate, Rollins Inc.’s year-ago sales were $714.05M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $818.39M, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $828M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $806M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.