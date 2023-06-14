Invest in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) closed at $1.82 up 2.82% from its previous closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650421 shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 1,214,297 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,443 led to the insider holds 32,086,697 shares of the business.

Brand Florian bought 70,000 shares of ATAI for $103,558 on Mar 29. The insider now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAI now has a Market Capitalization of 293.84M and an Enterprise Value of 60.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1030.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 224.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4432.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATAI has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 564.21k over the past ten days. A total of 155.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.49M. Insiders hold about 9.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of May 30, 2023 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 5.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.17.