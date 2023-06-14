Invest in Axos Financial Inc. (AX) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) closed at $41.36 up 1.90% from its previous closing price of $40.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602511 shares were traded. AX stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axos Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Micheletti Andrew J sold 5,000 shares for $40.60 per share. The transaction valued at 203,000 led to the insider holds 509,689 shares of the business.

Nick Mosich bought 2,862 shares of AX for $97,308 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 80,556 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Grinberg Paul, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,320 shares for $37.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,896 and bolstered with 69,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B. As of this moment, Axos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AX has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AX has traded an average of 620.89K shares per day and 509.14k over the past ten days. A total of 59.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.52M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AX as of May 30, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 3.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.52 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $230.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $235.03M to a low estimate of $227.6M. As of the current estimate, Axos Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $192.51M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.79M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $239.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $902.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $894.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $897.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.52M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $963.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $983.78M and the low estimate is $948.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.