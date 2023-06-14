Invest in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) closed at $48.21 down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $48.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523263 shares were traded. NJR stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New Jersey Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $46 from $47 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Westhoven Stephen D sold 5,000 shares for $50.04 per share. The transaction valued at 250,223 led to the insider holds 180,372 shares of the business.

Migliaccio Patrick J. sold 2,040 shares of NJR for $104,040 on Mar 07. The Senior VP and COO, NJNG now owns 38,129 shares after completing the transaction at $51.00 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Migliaccio Patrick J., who serves as the Senior VP and COO, NJNG of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $49.16 each. As a result, the insider received 147,473 and left with 40,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NJR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.67B and an Enterprise Value of 7.77B. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NJR has reached a high of $55.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NJR has traded an average of 502.94K shares per day and 514.04k over the past ten days. A total of 96.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NJR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NJR is 1.56, from 1.53 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12. The current Payout Ratio is 49.50% for NJR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $395.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $395.95M to a low estimate of $395.95M. As of the current estimate, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $552.34M, an estimated decrease of -28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $607.22M, a decrease of -20.70% over than the figure of -$28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $607.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NJR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.17B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.