Is this a Prime Time To acquire Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock

In the latest session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) closed at $27.14 down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $27.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3856198 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Range Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $31 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Ginn Dori sold 32,000 shares for $27.09 per share. The transaction valued at 866,880 led to the insider holds 250,738 shares of the business.

Ginn Dori sold 40,000 shares of RRC for $1,179,600 on May 18. The SVP, Principal Accting Officer now owns 282,738 shares after completing the transaction at $29.49 per share. On May 15, another insider, Scucchi Mark, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 153,000 shares for $27.39 each. As a result, the insider received 4,190,670 and left with 263,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.55B and an Enterprise Value of 8.17B. As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RRC has traded an average of 4.15M shares per day and 3.88M over the past ten days. A total of 238.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of May 30, 2023 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.20M, compared to 8.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RRC is 0.32, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The current Payout Ratio is 3.35% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 24 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $610.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $708M to a low estimate of $473.9M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $663.29M, a decrease of -39.90% over than the figure of -$55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $763M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $567.49M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, down -40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.