It’s a good day to be an RB Global Inc. (RBA) shareholder

The closing price of RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) was $56.80 for the day, up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $56.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2575112 shares were traded. RBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Fandozzi Ann bought 18,522 shares for $54.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,299 led to the insider holds 116,607 shares of the business.

Elton Robert George bought 1,471 shares of RBA for $79,655 on May 18. The Director now owns 1,471 shares after completing the transaction at $54.15 per share. On May 17, another insider, RAISS SARAH E., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 560 shares for $51.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,935 and bolstered with 710 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBA now has a Market Capitalization of 10.28B and an Enterprise Value of 14.82B. As of this moment, RB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBA has reached a high of $71.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.96.

Shares Statistics:

RBA traded an average of 2.40M shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.78M. Insiders hold about 14.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBA as of May 30, 2023 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 5.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, RBA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 104.70% for RBA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2008 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.15. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, RB Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $645.97M, an estimated increase of 116.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, an increase of 164.60% over than the figure of $116.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.35B, up 104.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.88B and the low estimate is $5.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.