It’s an appealing income play to consider OPENLANE Inc. (KAR)

As of close of business last night, OPENLANE Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.38, up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $15.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544636 shares were traded. KAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $17 from $23 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.68B and an Enterprise Value of 1.97B. As of this moment, OPENLANE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 496.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 35.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAR has reached a high of $17.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KAR traded 625.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 887.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.93M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.59% stake in the company. Shares short for KAR as of May 30, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 6.07M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.38%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for KAR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 18, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2642:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $419.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $439.91M to a low estimate of $394.9M. As of the current estimate, OPENLANE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $384.2M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $411.02M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $420.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.