JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.03 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.02 in the prior trading day, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) closed at $1.03, up 0.98%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509057 shares were traded. JOAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JOAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hays Marybeth bought 22,300 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 25,199 led to the insider holds 44,664 shares of the business.

Sekella Scott bought 27,700 shares of JOAN for $44,043 on Apr 14. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,754 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Will Robert, who serves as the EVP, Chief Merchandising of the company, sold 1,279 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 2,635 and left with 113,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOAN now has a Market Capitalization of 42.00M and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOAN has reached a high of $11.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8664.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 276.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 484.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.64M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JOAN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 19.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JOAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 41.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.93, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $1.10.

