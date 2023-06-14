Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) closed at $39.96 down -2.51% from its previous closing price of $40.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515368 shares were traded. KROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Regnante Keith sold 20,000 shares for $45.42 per share. The transaction valued at 908,367 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Regnante Keith sold 20,000 shares of KROS for $955,872 on Jun 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47.79 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Lachey Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 46,034 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,381,020 and left with 95,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KROS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 875.22M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08k whereas that against EBITDA is -7.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KROS has reached a high of $59.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KROS has traded an average of 188.72K shares per day and 307.83k over the past ten days. A total of 28.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.81M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KROS as of May 30, 2023 were 821.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 613.31k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.22 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.27 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.1 and -$5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.41. EPS for the following year is -$5.43, with 7 analysts recommending between -$4.15 and -$6.3.