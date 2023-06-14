KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Stock Price Peaks at $12.10 During Trading

The closing price of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) was $12.04 for the day, up 2.03% from the previous closing price of $11.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549167 shares were traded. KREF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KREF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Lee Christen E.J. bought 10,000 shares for $10.17 per share. The transaction valued at 101,662 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Mattson W Patrick bought 8,000 shares of KREF for $84,775 on May 01. The President and COO now owns 245,651 shares after completing the transaction at $10.60 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Salem Matthew A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $10.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 267,562 and bolstered with 386,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KREF now has a Market Capitalization of 831.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KREF has reached a high of $19.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.59.

Shares Statistics:

KREF traded an average of 562.73K shares per day over the past three months and 385.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.27M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KREF as of May 30, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.43M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, KREF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.38.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.6M to a low estimate of $44.9M. As of the current estimate, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.87M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.4M, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KREF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.87M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $229M and the low estimate is $180.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.