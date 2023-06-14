LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) closed at $4.65 in the last session, up 0.87% from day before closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587722 shares were traded. LL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Rhodes Famous P bought 6,635 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 65,391 led to the insider holds 31,625 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LL now has a Market Capitalization of 140.59M and an Enterprise Value of 312.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LL has reached a high of $11.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7634, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6846.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LL traded on average about 791.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.58M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LL as of May 30, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $257.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.9M to a low estimate of $257.9M. As of the current estimate, LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.96M, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.5M, a decrease of -16.90% less than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $965.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $965.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $965.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $957.93M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.