Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3733 Before Closing at $0.37

In the latest session, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) closed at $0.37 down -3.48% from its previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0135 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505105 shares were traded. MTNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3733.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTNB now has a Market Capitalization of 81.28M and an Enterprise Value of 60.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTNB has reached a high of $0.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4903, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5764.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTNB has traded an average of 499.48K shares per day and 486.4k over the past ten days. A total of 217.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.61M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTNB as of May 30, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.63M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $300k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $300k. As of the current estimate, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06M, an estimated decrease of -71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $300k, a decrease of -63.90% over than the figure of -$71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19M, down -65.50% from the average estimate.