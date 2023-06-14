MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) was $30.66 for the day, up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $30.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536668 shares were traded. MXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MXL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when LOUGHEED JAMES sold 115,944 shares for $40.74 per share. The transaction valued at 4,723,973 led to the insider holds 3,921 shares of the business.

Bollesen Michael sold 5,757 shares of MXL for $224,104 on Dec 14. The Vice President of Sales now owns 81,474 shares after completing the transaction at $38.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MXL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.41B and an Enterprise Value of 2.34B. As of this moment, MaxLinear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXL has reached a high of $43.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.45.

Shares Statistics:

MXL traded an average of 665.85K shares per day over the past three months and 855.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.61M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MXL as of May 30, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 5.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.5M to a low estimate of $189.4M. As of the current estimate, MaxLinear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $280.01M, an estimated decrease of -32.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.47M, a decrease of -35.30% less than the figure of -$32.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $845M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $804.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, down -26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $902.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $842.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.