Mercer International Inc. (MERC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) was $9.32 for the day, up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $9.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 903398 shares were traded. MERC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MERC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $18.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Rettig Rainer sold 12,000 shares for $16.34 per share. The transaction valued at 196,024 led to the insider holds 10,893 shares of the business.

Purchase Keith sold 10,000 shares of MERC for $170,100 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 67,393 shares after completing the transaction at $17.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MERC now has a Market Capitalization of 619.14M and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. As of this moment, Mercer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MERC has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.75.

Shares Statistics:

MERC traded an average of 481.39K shares per day over the past three months and 583.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MERC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 752.76k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, MERC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.41. The current Payout Ratio is 15.50% for MERC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 1990 when the company split stock in a 10249:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $465.1M to a low estimate of $441M. As of the current estimate, Mercer International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.15M, an estimated increase of 36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.83M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $449.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MERC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.