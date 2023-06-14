MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Stock Closes down -2.65% on Tuesday Trading

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) closed the day trading at $25.67 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $26.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764431 shares were traded. MLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MLTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Chen Bihua bought 238,511 shares for $21.70 per share. The transaction valued at 5,175,999 led to the insider holds 3,677,100 shares of the business.

Chen Bihua bought 588,589 shares of MLTX for $11,598,847 on Mar 20. The 10% Owner now owns 3,438,589 shares after completing the transaction at $19.71 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLTX has reached a high of $30.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MLTX traded about 395.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MLTX traded about 378.52k shares per day. A total of 39.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Insiders hold about 7.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MLTX as of May 30, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 3.32M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.38% and a Short% of Float of 27.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.48, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$2.83.