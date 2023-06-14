M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, M&T Bank Corporation’s stock clocked out at $126.70, up 1.08% from its previous closing price of $125.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 778889 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bible Daryl N. bought 10,000 shares for $120.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,206,082 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Seseri Rudina sold 700 shares of MTB for $82,880 on May 17. The Director now owns 1,736 shares after completing the transaction at $118.40 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Ledgett Richard H. Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 390 shares for $156.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,000 and bolstered with 390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTB now has a Market Capitalization of 21.02B. As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTB traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of May 30, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 5.17M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.90, MTB has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 41.57% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.