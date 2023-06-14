Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Stock Closes down -16.71% on Tuesday Trading

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) closed the day trading at $0.32 down -16.71% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0645 from its previous closing price. On the day, 94495900 shares were traded. MULN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3181.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MULN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when New Jonathan sold 159,066 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 36,506 led to the insider holds 8,611 shares of the business.

Michery David sold 14,937,660 shares of MULN for $4,726,276 on Feb 16. The CEO, President now owns 113,665,510 shares after completing the transaction at $0.32 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, PUCKETT KENT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider received 33,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MULN now has a Market Capitalization of 78.31M and an Enterprise Value of 31.96M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $42.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5550, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2975.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MULN traded about 26.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MULN traded about 53.65M shares per day. A total of 218.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.38M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of May 30, 2023 were 27.67M with a Short Ratio of 27.67M, compared to 17.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.04% and a Short% of Float of 16.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Mullen Automotive, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $6.61 and low estimates of $31.41.

