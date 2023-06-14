National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) was $0.35 for the day, up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0012 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776723 shares were traded. NCMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NCMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $0.25 from $0.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Lesinski Thomas F. sold 24,329 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 5,382 led to the insider holds 331,113 shares of the business.

Felenstein Scott D sold 7,911 shares of NCMI for $1,750 on Feb 28. The President – Sales & Marketing now owns 220,315 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Felenstein Scott D, who serves as the President – Sales & Marketing of the company, sold 40,193 shares for $0.23 each. As a result, the insider received 9,256 and left with 225,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCMI now has a Market Capitalization of 60.71M and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCMI has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4110.

Shares Statistics:

NCMI traded an average of 14.04M shares per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.65M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NCMI as of May 30, 2023 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 8.13M, compared to 10.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 9.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, NCMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 34.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 15.96.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.66M to a low estimate of $63.66M. As of the current estimate, National CineMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.1M, an estimated decrease of -5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.3M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of -$5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $235.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.2M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $268M and the low estimate is $268M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.