Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) was $32.92 for the day, up 1.54% from the previous closing price of $32.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073464 shares were traded. NOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares for $38.18 per share. The transaction valued at 7,514,969 led to the insider holds 7,796,757 shares of the business.

Akradi Bahram sold 55,000 shares of NOG for $2,106,819 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,696,353 shares after completing the transaction at $38.31 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Rowling Robert B., who serves as the Former 10% Owners of the company, sold 9,132 shares for $38.38 each. As a result, the insider received 350,486 and left with 7,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 4.77B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $39.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.05.

Shares Statistics:

NOG traded an average of 1.57M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.45M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of May 30, 2023 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 10.63M, compared to 11.78M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.43% and a Short% of Float of 13.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, NOG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.32 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2, with high estimates of $2.69 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.5 and $6.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.91. EPS for the following year is $8.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.25 and $6.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $468M to a low estimate of $390M. As of the current estimate, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $549.64M, an estimated decrease of -20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.51M, an increase of 32.60% over than the figure of -$20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $600.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $449M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.