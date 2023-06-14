Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.13

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) closed the day trading at $0.13 down -1.12% from the previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0015 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2919103 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1305.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 19.45M and an Enterprise Value of 23.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3477.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVOS traded about 12.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVOS traded about 7.03M shares per day. A total of 144.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.54M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of May 30, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.85M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.