Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $158.75 in the prior trading day, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) closed at $157.63, down -0.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 917184 shares were traded. NVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $160.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVO now has a Market Capitalization of 353.37B and an Enterprise Value of 353.05B. As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $172.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 164.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of May 30, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.47M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NVO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 33.02% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.1 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.96. EPS for the following year is $5.58, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.07 and $5.29.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.85B to a low estimate of $7.85B. As of the current estimate, Novo Nordisk A/S’s year-ago sales were $5.65B, an estimated increase of 38.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.3B, an increase of 27.20% less than the figure of $38.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.3B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.66B, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.24B and the low estimate is $34.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.