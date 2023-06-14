NOW Inc. (DNOW)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) closed at $10.17 in the last session, down -0.20% from day before closing price of $10.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 948057 shares were traded. DNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DNOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 547.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 959.05M. As of this moment, NOW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNOW has reached a high of $14.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DNOW traded on average about 783.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 676.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.33M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNOW as of May 30, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $591.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $593M to a low estimate of $591M. As of the current estimate, NOW Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $614.37M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.