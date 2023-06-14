Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Stocks Hit Low of $0.4200 Before Closing at $0.43

In the latest session, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) closed at $0.43 down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0097 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2544686 shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4568 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nutex Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Vo Thomas T. bought 18,028 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 8,834 led to the insider holds 268,322,776 shares of the business.

Vo Thomas T. bought 482,088 shares of NUTX for $236,223 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 268,304,748 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On May 19, another insider, Vo Thomas T., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 385,000 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 223,300 and bolstered with 267,822,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUTX now has a Market Capitalization of 286.13M and an Enterprise Value of 535.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $7.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2537.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUTX has traded an average of 2.06M shares per day and 1.82M over the past ten days. A total of 650.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of May 30, 2023 were 12.8M with a Short Ratio of 12.80M, compared to 12.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.29M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.5M and the low estimate is $339.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.