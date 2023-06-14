Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Ocugen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.47, up 2.29% from its previous closing price of $0.46. On the day, 8264310 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4578.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 108,000 led to the insider holds 2,190,073 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of OCGN for $128,000 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,227,950 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 95,809 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 137,007 and left with 752,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCGN now has a Market Capitalization of 117.68M and an Enterprise Value of 47.23M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $3.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6673, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2724.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCGN traded 7.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of May 30, 2023 were 41.79M with a Short Ratio of 41.79M, compared to 39.95M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.30% and a Short% of Float of 21.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.32.