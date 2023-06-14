Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Stocks Hit Low of $0.0710 Before Closing at $0.07

In the latest session, Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) closed at $0.07 down -9.77% from its previous closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0079 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2535853 shares were traded. ONCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0790 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0710.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oncorus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on March 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Flynn James E sold 138,872 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 37,495 led to the insider holds 284,697 shares of the business.

Flynn James E sold 141,753 shares of ONCR for $36,856 on Dec 29. The Possible Member of 10% Group now owns 299,917 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Flynn James E, who serves as the Possible Member of 10% Group of the company, sold 55,610 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider received 13,902 and left with 315,455 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08M and an Enterprise Value of 26.35M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCR has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2698, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5001.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONCR has traded an average of 995.97K shares per day and 5.25M over the past ten days. A total of 26.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.66M. Insiders hold about 12.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCR as of May 30, 2023 were 447.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 164.41k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$0.71.